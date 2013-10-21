Mark A. Newhouse

Senior Web Developer, National Optical Astronomy Observatory

Designs, develops, implements, and maintains NOAO and related web sites (e.g., globeatnight.org).

Researches existing and new technologies for implementation on web sites.

Designs and develops user interfaces to associated databases.

Consults/advises users regarding accessibility, usability, and aesthetic appeal of web sites.

Designs, develops, and implements web applications.

Web Designer, National Optical Astronomy Observatory

Responsibilities include design, maintenance and creation of new sub-sites of the current web site with a view to standards compliance, accessibility and usability.

Science Education Outreach, Image Processing for Teaching Project, University of Arizona

Developed science and mathematics curriculum using scientific image processing software. Responsible for the project's web site.

Classroom Teacher, Middle Level, Tucson Unified School District