Mark A. Newhouse

Academic Experience
- M. Ed, Educational Technology, University of Arizona, 1996
- B.S., Secondary Education/General Biology, University of Arizona, 1989
Professional Activities
Web Apps
- flotr2Configurator https://github.com/gnuhaus/flotr2Configurator
- Graphical User Interface for configuring Flotr2 charts and graphs. It currently includes modules for 4 types of charts: Line, Pie, Bar, and Stacked Percentage.
- Globe at Night Interactive Infographic http://www.globeatnight.org/infographic.php
- This dynamic webpage queries our database for up to the minute information about the Globe at Night campaign. It then takes that data and generates an infographic with interactive charts and graphs, as well as an interactive map (see below), centered on the viewer’s current location.
- Globe at Night Web App http://www.globeatnight.org/webapp/
- This web application collects data for the Globe at Night dark skies inventory program. It was designed to be mobile device friendly and adapts to a variety of devices, both phones & tablets running iOS or Android. The web app takes full advantage of these devices’ location services to provide an accurate location, which is important for the integrity of the data being collected. It harnesses the power of Google’s maps API to accomplish this.
- Globe at Night Interactive Map Viewer http://www.globeatnight.org/map/
- View and interact with Globe at Night data from any year since the campaign began in 2006. Data can be loaded by year and each of the 8 limiting magnitudes can be turned off and on for comparison. Zoom in and pan around to see more detailed views of particular areas. I programmed the interface between the datbase and Google Maps, which is used to display the data.
- Globe at Night Regional Map Generator http://www.globeatnight.org/mapapp/
- This web app takes a map loaction input, along with a radius to generate a map of the data for a given year in the area definied by the point and radius. I designed the front-end to the database query that returns the resulting data. Google maps handles the map creation from the returned data.
Web Sites (selected URLs)
- The National Optical Astronomy Observatory http://www.noao.edu/
My current job. Site architecture is standards compliant, accessible, and usable. I am responsible for the design as well as ensuring that it all works with (X)HTML, CSS and ECMAScript (JavaScript 1.3).
- NOAO Astronomer pages http://ast.noao.edu/
This site is directed at professional astronomers and was developed using the Drupal platform. We had a custom theme built from my design.
- Globe at Night http://www.globeatnight.org/
- The website was redesigned in 2013 and launched at the beginning of 2014. It is a responsive site, with many interactive features that work across platforms and devices. The site takes advantage of modern web technologies, such as location, to deliver a customized experience to each visitor.
- Spanish Language Astronomy Materials Education Center http://www.astronomyinspanish.org/ and http://www.astronomiaenespanol.org/
This older bilingual site that strives to answer the question, “Where can you find the best advice on the most engaging astronomy-related books and teaching materials in Spanish?” takes advantage of PHP and CSS to deliver the content. More about this site...
- Tumblr/Instagram photoblog http://gnuhaus.tumblr.com/
- Primarily a collection of images taken with my iPhone and shared with Instagram.
- Older Sites - no longer actively maintained
- The Magic of Tucson http://magicoftucson.com/
A photographic celebration of the city of Tucson, AZ.
- iBlog http://gnuhaus.com/iblog/
The daily musings of a Mac enthusiast web designer (that would be me...).
Low End DSLR http://lowenddslr.com/
Digital photography on a budget.
Real World Style http://realworldstyle.com/
Style. In the real world. This is where I give back. I've already spent hours figuring out how to get CSS to work across browsers and operating systems. Now you don't have to.
Publications
- Mobilizing the GLOBE at Night Citizen-Scientist (2013), Newhouse, M. A.; Walker, C. E.; Boss, S. K.; Hennig, A. J., Communicating Science: A National Conference on Science Education and Public Outreach, ASP Conference Series, vol. 473, 295-299, 2013.
- Globe At Night: Mobilizing The Citizen-scientist (2011), Walker, Constance E.; Newhouse, M., American Astronomical Society, AAS Meeting #217, #158.10; Bulletin of the American Astronomical Society, Vol. 43, 2011
- CSS 102—Borders and Backgrounds (2005): Published at Digital Web Magazine web site.
- CSS 101—Typography and White Space (2004): Published at Digital Web Magazine web site.
- Digital Web Magazine Interviews Mark Newhouse (2003): Published at Digital Web Magazine web site.
- CSS Design: Taming Lists (2002): Published at A List Apart web site.
- Cascading Style Sheets, Promise vs. Reality, and a Look to the Future (2002): Published at Digital Web Magazine web site.
- Practical CSS Tips Tricks and Techniques (2001): Published at A List Apart web site.
Conference Speaker
- Mobility and Modern Web Conference Los Angeles [September 17-19, 2014]
- Mobile Matters 3: Innovation in Action [October 21, 2013]
- Mobile Meeting Schedule: a Responsive Table in the Real World
- Mobility and Modern Web Conference Los Angeles [September 10-12, 2013]
- Digital Design World 2004, San Francisco [February 18-20, 2004]
- From Tables to Styles: CSS-Based Redesign
- Patent Pains: New Coding Challenges for Rich Media
- Webcasting: From Zero to Live in 60 Minutes
- Web Design World 2003, Seattle [July 28-30, 2003]
- From Tables to Styles: CSS-Based Redesign
- WebVisions3, Portland [July 18, 2003]
- CSS, Markup and Standards: Back to the Future
- Web Design World 2002, Boston [November, 2002]
- Real World Style
- Web Design World 2002, Seattle [July, 2002]
- Practical CSS Layout Techniques and Tips
- Web2001 Show, San Francisco [September, 2001]
- Arbiters of Style, Panel featuring Jeffrey Zeldman, Eric Meyer, Todd
Fahrner, and Christopher Schmitt
Professional Experience
- Senior Web Developer, National Optical Astronomy Observatory
April, 2015-Present
- Designs, develops, implements, and maintains NOAO and related web sites (e.g., globeatnight.org).
- Researches existing and new technologies for implementation on web sites.
- Designs and develops user interfaces to associated databases.
- Consults/advises users regarding accessibility, usability, and aesthetic appeal of web sites.
- Designs, develops, and implements web applications.
- Web Designer, National Optical Astronomy Observatory
September, 1999-March, 2015
Responsibilities include design, maintenance and creation of new sub-sites of the current web site with a view to standards compliance, accessibility and usability.
- Science Education Outreach, Image Processing for Teaching Project, University of Arizona
November, 1995-September, 1999
Developed science and mathematics curriculum using scientific image processing software. Responsible for the project's web site.
- Classroom Teacher, Middle Level, Tucson Unified School District
August, 1989-November, 1995
Developed curriculum and taught math, science and technology at several middle schools in the district. Served on the Textbook and Technology Adoption Committee. Coached girl’s track.
September, 2014
